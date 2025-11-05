News by Kandiss Edwards Daytime Queen Sherri Shepherd Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Shepherd's resume spans multiple mediums including daytime television, stand-up comedy and film.







On Nov. 3, Sherri Shepherd received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shepherd received the honor after a three-decade-long career in entertainment. Her resume spans multiple media, including daytime television, stand-up comedy, and film.

The ceremony took place outside the W Hollywood Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard, where Shepherd accepted the honor in the Television category due to her multiple hosting appearances. The comedienne spent seven years as co-host of The View, three years hosting Dish Nation, and in 2023 launched her syndicated daytime talk show Sherri.

During her acceptance speech, Shepherd extended her thanks to her support system throughout her 30 years in the industry.

“This is for anyone who ever believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” she said. “To my family, thank you for holding my hand on days I couldn’t lift my own.”

While confident in her career and choices now, Shepherd has not always been so sure of herself. In 2023, the actress sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Ashlei Stevens at the BE Woman of Power Summit to discuss her journey.

“Being confident is a lesson that I’ve learned in life,” she said. “I don’t think people just wake up confident. It’s the falls and it’s the getting back up. It’s the ‘How many times can you get back up?’”

Shepherd has gotten up plenty of times throughout her career, and she says she is all the better for it.

“…I think that God gave this to me at this age because I know who I am, I know what I bring, I know who is watching me, and I don’t think I would have handled this blessing very well in my 30s, in my 20s. You have to mature into the reality of that dream, and I think now is that time,” she continued.

Shepherd has maintained a consistent presence in comedy, acting, and authorship. With the star, she becomes one of thousands honored for making a meaningful imprint on entertainment culture.

The star places Shepherd’s name among the entertainment elite. For fans, her journey tells the story of perseverance and purpose.

In her acceptance, Shepherd made it clear that this star shines not only for her, but for anyone who ever dreamed of one.

