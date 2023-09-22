Sherri Shepherd Positive For Covid As Talk Show Begins Airing

Sherri Shepherd is having a tumultuous start to her talk show’s season premiere. The host tested positive for COVID-19 two days into production, forcing reruns to air as she recovers.

The Sherri show officially announced the matter on Sept. 20, unveiling how the actress and comedian is “heartbroken” that she must halt production for the week.

“Unfortunately, Sherri has tested positive for Covid,” shared the show’s Instagram account. “The show will return with new episodes as soon as possible. For the remainder of this week, encore episodes from the beginning of the premiere week will air. The health of our host and entire staff is of the utmost importance.”

The post also included a direct statement from Shepherd:

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week. As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time.”

Shepherd was returning to her hosting duties amidst a growing controversy of talk shows restarting production despite the writer’s strike. According to Variety, the 56-year-old addressed how her show is still airing as the strike continues during its season premiere, stating that her team was not part of the union.

“This summer, you all may have seen your favorite actors and Hollywood stars have been on the picket lines with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes,” shared the entertainer as she displayed photos of her protesting with fellow actresses Viola Davis and Niecy Nash. “There has been so much confusion about who can work and who can’t work. Well, I’m a SAG-AFTRA actress, and I actually marched with some of my colleagues while in Los Angeles recently.”

The mother of one continued, stating that her show is under a different union contract and, thus, not scabbing.

“But here’s the thing, talk shows, in general, fall under a different union contract code, so we’re allowed to come back unless you’re a WGA show. The Sherri show is not a WGA show, and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn’t crossing the picket line.”

Shepherd, however, is in the minority in regards to talk shows ramping up production, as other hosts, including Jennifer Hudson and Drew Barrymore, have reversed their decisions to run new episodes. The Sherri show anticipates a return next week.

