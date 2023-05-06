Sherri Shepard Gives The Pink Slip To Former Wendy Williams Producers

It appears Sherri Shepherd is making big changes on her talk show. According to a Page Six report, the television personality handed pink slips to producers David Perler and Suzanne Bass.

The comedienne served as a guest host on Wendy Williams show when the television personality was unable to work due to health complications. Wendy Williams’ show eventually was canceled and was replaced with the Sherri show. Perler and Bass worked on the Wendy show and appeared on camera sharing banter with the former host often.

According to reports, Shepherd released the longtime producers because she wanted “fresh energy.”

RELATED CONTENT: Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’; Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes

When the Sherri show was announced, the actress stated that she would have a different style of hosting than her predecessor who was known for her no-holds barred commentary. The mother-of-two told DailyMail that she would take a softer approach.

“Let’s be clear, I’m not a mean person at all!” Shepherd said. “I’m all about positive energy. I’m about joy. I’m about kindness and laughter. Anyone that knows me will tell you just that”

In a 2021 interview with E! News Shepherd shared what she learned from Williams.

“I will follow the example set by Wendy and a former co-host on The View,” Shepherd said.

“I learned to be, from Barbara Walters, to be unapologetically me,”

She continued: “From Wendy, again, being unapologetically me. Watching her all the time, it was like that’s who Wendy was. And who is not inspired by that.”

In its first season, the Sherri show was met with positive feedback from its target audience which includes women aged 25-54. In January, Fox TV announced they will be renewing Sherri for a second and third season.

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams Show Reportedly Making A Return Thanks to CNN