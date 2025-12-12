Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sherrone Moore Placed In Mental Health Protective Custody Following Firing and Arrest Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was reportedly placed in protective custody after his arrest.







Recently axed University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was reportedly placed in protective custody by mental health professionals after his firing and arrest stemming from allegations of an inappropriate relationship with his assistant.

Authorities say Moore was placed in protective custody overnight following his Dec. 11 arrest, the New York Post reports. His detainment came just before his scheduled Dec. 12 court hearing on charges that he allegedly broke into the home of his executive assistant, Paige Shiver, with a knife less than an hour after being fired.

In the 911 call, Shiver reported that Moore threatened both her and himself, and dispatchers noted he appeared to be “suicidal.”

“It’s gonna be at the Well Church, 211 Willis Road … suicidal … driving a black Chevy Tahoe blacked out,” the Washtenaw County police dispatcher can be heard saying.

Following the incident, John Bacon, a University of Michigan instructor with deep ties to the school’s football program, claimed Moore “broke into an employee’s home in Pittsfield Township … grabbed a knife, and threatened to harm her and harm himself.”

According to Bacon, Moore was being held in protective custody “surrounded by mental health professionals.”

The arrest came shortly after Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel revealed Moore — who is married and has three daughters — had been dismissed as head coach, a role he assumed in 2024 following Jim Harbaugh’s national championship departure.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan announced in a statement. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Being fired for cause could leave Michigan with no obligation to pay the remaining estimated $14.5 million to $16 million on Moore’s contract. Though it was not confirmed at the time, Shiver is believed to be the woman who reported to a 911 dispatcher that Moore was armed with a knife and had been stalking her “for months.” The audio indicates Moore threatened to harm himself before fleeing on foot and being arrested at a nearby church.

The dispatcher said the caller reported Moore had brandished a knife, then dropped it and ran. The university had previously investigated allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which Moore denied. He was ultimately fired after the staffer came forward with evidence of the affair after he fired her, according to reports.

Michigan football insiders also said Moore had been “acting strange” and berating assistant coaches in the weeks leading up to his termination. Authorities say Pittsfield Township Police are investigating an assault case involving Moore, though he has not yet been formally charged. The department confirmed the case remains under review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

