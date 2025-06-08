Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sheryl Lee Ralph Leads $25K Fundraising Wave At HBCU Graduation Ralph's spontaneous pledge prompted others to match her donation to exceed the Senior Class Gift's goal.







Sheryl Lee Ralph recently boosted an HBCU community’s spirit of giving while at Norfolk State University’s 2025 commencement ceremony.

Ralph sparked the trend when the Virginia HBCU’s Senior Class President, Zay’Kori Jones, announced the graduates were just short of reaching their $5,000 goal toward their new alma mater. Ralph had been previously announced as the school’s commencement speaker for its May 10 ceremony.

While the graduates had raised $4,136, the number was well off from their desired number. After Jones noted this in his commencement speech, the “Abbott Elementary” star stepped up to the plate to reach the goal.

According to HBCU Gameday, Ralph stood up to pledge $1,000, surpassing their original expectation. Her instant generosity prompted other leaders in the room to also chime in with support. Swiftly after, NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Bishop Kim Brown, the rector of the university’s Board of Visitors, matched her donation.

Over the next eight minutes, multiple audience members voiced their own monetary backing for the class of 2025. Pledges of $1,000 to $2,000 flooded the room, boosting the new total to $25,000.

“I was at a loss for words,” said Senior Class Vice President Nina Collymore. “I felt so proud, so loved.”

The money, part of their Senior Class gift, will go toward the Proud to Pay Legacy Book Scholarship Fund. The financial allotment will help matriculating students at Norfolk State with textbooks and supplies. Furthermore, it will assist Black scholars as they strive to walk across the graduation stage.

The viral moment also showcases the love and generosity found within and beyond HBCU campuses. As the students graduate, the entire Norfolk State community will remember how Ralph and the school’s supporters came together to spark change in an instant.

“This moment shows how powerful generosity can be,” said President Adams-Gaston, Ph.D. “I am thankful to Ms. Ralph and all those who gave from the heart.”

