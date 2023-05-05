Sheryl Lee Ralph Donates $1.5M To Support Teacher Appreciation Week

Sheryl Lee Ralph has teamed up with SONIC Drive-In for a million-dollar initiative in support of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Emmy award-winning Abbott Elementary star has partnered with SONIC to help public school educators get the materials they need in the classroom, according to a press release. On Tuesday, the SONIC Foundation will match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that allows people to donate directly to the classroom requests submitted by public school teachers across the country.

In addition to the hefty donation, SONIC is offering a free cheeseburger with purchase to all teachers enrolled in the SONIC Teachers’ Circle, a free rewards program exclusively for educators available through the SONIC App.

Who better than Ralph to help announce the initiative? She’s been praised for her portrayal of Mrs. Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, which highlights some of the challenges public school teachers face when trying to engage students due to a lack of funding.

“Public school teachers have dedicated their lives to inspiring America’s youth, and we must ensure they have all the tools they need as they shape the hearts and minds of our children,” Ralph said.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SONIC Drive-In for Teacher Appreciation Week to encourage people to come together and thank our educators by making a small contribution to get them the materials they desperately need.”

SONIC appears to be dedicated to helping public schools nationwide through their initiatives. Its SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative takes proceeds from every drink, slush, and shake purchase and donates to the SONIC Foundation, which supports local public education.

“SONIC is invested in supporting the local communities served by our more than 3,500 locations, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 14 years through Limeades for Learning,” Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of SONIC, said.

Those looking to support can visit DonorsChoose.org or text “GIVE” to 31869 and receive a direct link to a teacher’s classroom in their community.

