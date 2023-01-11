Sheryl Lee Ralph Wasn't Tight-Lipped at Golden Globes, Shaded Kardashians 'Paying' for Full Lips

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph ended up subtly shading the Kardashians family while giving advice to her younger self.

The Abbott Elementary star graced the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes, where she won Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, and was asked to give advice to her 15-year-old self. Ralph’s response ended up going viral after she shaded the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in answering the question.

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose,” she said.

“There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

She continued, “And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there, 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph. You’re good!”

The red carpet moment set social media ablaze after one Twitter user reposted it online.

“Not a lie was told. Good on your Mommy!” April Ryan wrote.

“she went offfffff. she was ready!!” added someone else.

Another user noted how Ralph so gracefully shaded the reality star family “Off the dome.”

Once Ralph caught wind of all the reactions to her red carpet moment, she took to Twitter to issue her response.

“I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!” she quipped.

I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight! 😘❤️ — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 11, 2023

Ralph is just the latest of many celebrities and fans who have accused the Kardashian-Jenners of resorting to plastic surgery to perfect their looks. Kylie Jenner is the only member of the famous family who has admitted to resorting to the use of lip fillers to achieve her pouty appearance.

Kylie made the confession at the age of 17 on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, ABC News reported. Khloé Kardashian has only admitted to undergoing rhinoplasty despite all the criticism she receives for how much her appearance has changed over the years.

Kim Kardashian faced backlash in 2021 when she shut down claims of the family setting “unattainable beauty standards” in the public, People reported.

“No, I don’t. Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out,” Kim said.

But no matter how much the family dodges the topic, many continue to accuse them of going under the knife to look the way they do.