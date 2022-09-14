Sheryl Underwood Shares Her Journey to Losing 90 lbs. Through Lifestyle Changes

Sheryl Underwood is sharing how she lost 90 pounds in the last year and a half through natural lifestyle changes.

The Talk co-host spoke openly about the warnings she received from her doctor when she weighed 230-250 lbs.

“My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women, I really wanted to get ahead of it,” Underwood told People.

Underwood, 58, admits to considering drastic weight loss solutions like gastric bypass, but a doctor offered her another option that jumpstarted her natural weight-loss journey.

“I was going to have to have a surgery,” Underwood said through tears. “And when you do it, you have to go through the psychiatrist.”

“You have to go through the dietician. But because I worked with the dietician, I lost weight. I didn’t lose a significant amount, but I lost to a point where the insurance was not going to pay for it,” she explained.

“Then when I was going to get the colonoscopy — I go get my colon looked at every year, but I went and got the endoscopy too — that’s when my other doctor said, ‘I got something I want you to try, and if it doesn’t work, then we have to go [to gastric bypass surgery].'”

The doctor offered her Wegovy, an injection that helps suppress the appetite. But Underwood still had work she had to do on her end. The Daytime Emmy-winning host shared some of the lifestyle changes she made after taking Wegovy.

“Definitely getting more sleep,” Underwood said. “Drinking more water. I’m eating fruit and vegetables that I never thought: green, leafy.”

“I’m getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries, and also getting more fiber in my diet with fiber supplements.”

She also started finding ways to add exercise to her daily routine.

“You want to move around,” the actress said. “But unfortunately, I’m in a career where you drive to work, you sit down and get your hair and makeup on. Sometimes I just get up and walk around, or I try to talk on the phone and walk around, or I’ll do something while sitting in bed — I may do a little exercise, little stretching and things. I love the stationary bike because then I can listen to my music and be on the bike.”

Now she’s down four dress sizes and looking to lose another 25 lbs. and get off her blood pressure medication.

“I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal, normal, normal, work on this,” Underwood said. “And then I’ll call my doctors: ‘What do I need to work on?’ “