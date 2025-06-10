Shilo Sanders Sends Former Colorado Teammates Apple Watches

Former Colorado Buffaloes player Shilo Sanders, now a rookie signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently gifted the team he played for over the last two years with brand new Apple Watches.

A video posted on social media showed team members displaying the watches and expressing excitement about receiving them from the former Buffalo player. Defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas posted the original video.

WARNING: Adult language

Shilo Sanders got the entire Colorado Football Team Apple Watches 🔥 🎥 : @TawfiqThomas pic.twitter.com/aEmzkN7Hzu — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) June 7, 2025

Shilo, like his younger brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, played football under the coaching guidance of their father, Deion Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame. Shilo played the safety position at the two colleges his father coached, Jackson State and the University of Colorado Boulder. He also played with South Carolina. During his time at the University of Colorado Boulder, he started 19 games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He totaled 134 tackles, forced five fumbles, and recorded one sack and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

After failing to get drafted in the recent NFL Draft, he connected with football agent Drew Rosenhaus, having taken to social media to inform the world that he was “firing” his famous father, who had been acting as his agent. He jokingly stated that with “Coach Prime” acting as his representative, the offers did not come in, so he had to go in a different direction.

“Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent.”

The gamble paid off, as shortly after signing with the esteemed veteran, Rosenhaus was able to secure a signed contract for Shilo with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After Shilo graduated from Colorado, the safety left with a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, according to Sports Illustrated.

RELATED CONTENT: New Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Shilo Sanders ‘Fires’ Coach Prime To Hire NFL Agent