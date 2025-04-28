Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton New Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Shilo Sanders ‘Fires’ Coach Prime To Hire NFL Agent 'Dad was our agent, but that hasn't been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent'







Although NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders represented both his NFL-bound sons before the NFL Draft, Shilo “fired” his father to sign with famed NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus.

According to USA Today, Shilo, who played with his brother, Shedeur, on the Colorado Buffaloes football team, coached by Deion, was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after no team selected him in the NFL Draft. Rosenhaus’ agency announced that Shilo signed with them on social media.

During a recent livestream, the defensive player announced that he was “firing” his father. While sitting with his brother, Shedeur, he jokingly stated that, seemingly, due to his brother’s predicted first-round selection dropping to the fifth round, his father’s representation “hasn’t been working” that well for them.

“Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent.”

🔥 Shilo Announcement. He Has a New Agent 😂 “Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent” 📽️ @ShiloSanders pic.twitter.com/4uZxJ0dCXT — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) April 26, 2025

Shilo played the safety position at both schools his father coached, Jackson State and Colorado Boulder, as well as South Carolina. While at Colorado, he started 19 games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, accumulating 134 tackles, forcing five fumbles, and recording one sack and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

The New York Post reported that Deion showed pride and called both of his sons “resilient” after the two latched on to NFL teams.

“Both of y’all, you’re resilient,” he stated during the family’s live Twitch stream from their home in Texas.

Although initially predicted to go No. 1 and then top 10, Shedeur fell out of the first four rounds before being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the No. 144 overall pick.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Teams Up With Ben & Jerry’s For New ‘Coconut Justice’ Ice Cream Flavor