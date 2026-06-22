BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Mercedes-Benz Drops Repo Bid Against Shilo Sanders Amid Broader Bankruptcy Battle Corporate filings indicate the automaker withdrew its claim three days after seeking repossession of the former college football player's $135,000 vehicle due to $9,170 in missed payments.







According to federal court records available through PACER, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services withdrew its repossession action against former University of Colorado football player Shilo Sanders on June 5, just three days after seeking permission from a Dallas bankruptcy judge to lift the automatic stay that protected Sanders from creditors. Court documents show Sanders, 26, defaulted and was $9,170 behind on payments between February and May 2026.

Mercedes-Benz did not state a reason for its withdrawal, and public records do not confirm whether Sanders paid the balance or settled the account. The rapid reversal suggests a resolution. The vehicle, purchased in May 2023, was valued at $135,000.

This marks the second time Mercedes-Benz has sought to repossess Sanders’ vehicle. In April 2025, the automaker initiated a similar action after a previous payment default. Sanders’ father, Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders, attributed the issue to “disruptions in the payment process.” That dispute was resolved within six days.

Why This Story Matters to the Sports and Business Community

This development underscores the complex relationship among collegiate NIL valuations, professional contract stability, and long-term asset management. College athletes now secure significant corporate endorsements, and their personal finances often resemble those of major corporations.

Sanders’ ongoing financial challenges highlight the instability young athletes often face after college. He went undrafted in April 2025 and was later waived by the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Without a professional contract, he quickly encountered financial difficulties as expected income disappeared. Such volatility is common among former college and professional athletes, many of whom struggle with cash-flow issues, sudden income fluctuations, and the challenge of managing new wealth after their sports careers end.

These legal actions demonstrate how automatic bankruptcy stays affect major consumer brands. Under Chapter 7, an automatic stay halts asset liquidation. For luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, prolonged litigation can be costly as high-value collateral depreciates. Brands cannot reclaim assets without court approval.

Intersecting Legal Troubles

The car dispute is only part of Sanders’ financial difficulties. The defensive back filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in October 2023, listing debts exceeding $11 million.

Most of that debt arises from a 2015 incident at a Dallas high school. In 2016, John Darjean, a school security guard, filed a personal injury lawsuit, claiming that during a phone confiscation in 2015, a 15-year-old Sanders assaulted him, causing severe, permanent spinal injuries. Sanders missed the 2022 trial, after which a Texas court entered an $11.89 million default judgment against him.

Sanders’ attorneys state the Chapter 7 filing is necessary to give the athlete a “fresh start.” Sanders maintains he acted in self-defense. In bankruptcy, a debt discharge eliminates qualifying debts and prevents creditors from seeking payment, but not all debts are cleared automatically. Darjean is contesting the discharge, claiming the judgment against Sanders should not be eliminated. The court will decide after a trial whether the debt will be discharged or if Sanders remains responsible. A federal trial is scheduled for Aug. 31 to determine if the multimillion-dollar judgment can be cleared.

Additionally, the resolution of the Mercedes-Benz claim follows a recent legal victory for Sanders.

The firm withdrew its lawsuit after U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater ordered its lawyers to show good cause and questioned why they had not properly served Sanders.

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