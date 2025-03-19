Caribbean Outrage Erupts As Trump’s U.S. Travel Ban Threatens Families And Diplomacy

Caribbean leaders denounced a proposed U.S. travel ban that could block entry for nationals from several nations, including high-ranking officials. The policy, reportedly crafted by Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has sparked outrage across the region, with leaders accusing the administration of unilateral action and sowing unnecessary chaos.

The three-tiered travel ban targets 43 nations, including Haiti, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia. Some countries face outright restrictions, while others, like Haiti, would require waivers for their citizens to enter the United States.

Uncertainty and Tensions Escalate

Despite the policy’s far-reaching implications, many Caribbean governments say they have received no formal communication from the U.S.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, whose nation is reportedly on the third tier of the ban, voiced his frustration at a press conference, “We remain transparent in our dealings and ready to address any concerns the U.S. may have. But as of now, we are in the dark.”

Caribbean nationals with valid visas are also worried, fearing they may be unable to visit family in the U.S.

Cuban Medical Missions at the Center of Controversy

The proposed restrictions coincide with U.S. efforts to dismantle Cuba’s overseas medical missions. The Trump administration accuses Cuba of exploiting healthcare workers through forced labor, alleging they are subjected to coercive practices while abroad.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the administration’s position in a recent statement, “Cuba continues to profit from the forced labor of its workers and the regime’s abusive and coercive labor practices are well documented. Cuba’s labor export programs, which include the medical missions, enrich the Cuban regime and, in the case of Cuba’s overseas medical missions, deprive ordinary Cubans of the medical care they desperately need in their home country.”

“The United States is committed to countering forced labor practices around the globe. To do so, we must promote accountability not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers,” Rubio concluded.

However, Caribbean leaders strongly dispute these claims, highlighting the invaluable role Cuban doctors played during the pandemic. Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, rebuked the accusations, declaring, “Without Cuban doctors and nurses, we could not have navigated the pandemic. If defending them costs me my U.S. visa, then so be it.”

The Bahamas Prime Minister, Philip Davis, added that his government conducts thorough vetting before employing Cuban healthcare workers.

Citizenship by Investment Programs Under Scrutiny

The proposed ban also threatens Citizenship by Investment Programs (CBIPs) operated by some Caribbean nations. These programs allow foreign nationals to purchase citizenship for financial investment, granting them visa-free access to numerous countries.

Critics, including U.S. officials, have raised concerns about the lack of transparency in these programs, and their diplomatic notes to the U.S. State Department, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis emphasized their rigorous vetting procedures.

Antigua’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, stated, “All applications are rigorously vetted by recognized international agencies, including INTERPOL, to ensure that no applicants with a criminal background or current charges—including terrorism—are considered.”

St. Kitts officials noted ongoing dialogue with U.S. authorities and outlined efforts to reform their program.

Broader Implications for U.S.-Caribbean Relations

The proposed travel ban is the latest in a series of contentious U.S. policies impacting the region. Previous actions include threats to deport Caribbean nationals, aid freezes, and the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.

Some leaders see the travel restrictions as leverage for negotiations on deportations and CBIP compliance. Others, like Barbados’ Mottley, view the move as a direct attack on their sovereignty.

“We will not shout across the seas, but we will protect what matters most—our principles and our people,” Mottley declared during a parliamentary speech.

Despite the uncertainty, Caribbean leaders remain resolute in defending their nations’ policies and partnerships. CARICOM, the 15-member Caribbean trade bloc, has been engaging with U.S. officials to address the concerns.

Guyana’s President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and other leaders have contacted the U.S. to seek clarification and find common ground.

As the Caribbean grapples with the proposed travel ban, its leaders face the challenge of balancing diplomacy and sovereignty. The outcome will shape not only U.S.-Caribbean relations but also the lives of thousands of nationals whose futures now hang in the balance.

RELATED. CONTENT: Retiree Killed In Ocho Rios Sparks Fear Among Repatriating Jamaicans