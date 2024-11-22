News by Kandiss Edwards Fifth-Grade STEM Student Creates Air Filter To Combat COVID Eniola Shokunbi Is making moves as a Black girl in STEM.







Eniola Shokunbi led a team of middle schoolers in creating an air filter to combat COVID, NBC Connecticut reported.

Shokun is a fifth-grader at Commodore MacDonough STEM Academy in Middletown, Connecticut. The academy, which partners with the University of Connecticut’s science department, helps students learn and excel in STEM.

Without the use of high-tech supplies, Shokunbi created the air filter using a box fan, four furnace filters, duct tape and cardboard. After sending the filter out for testing, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the device a 99% efficiency rate.

“It showed that the air filter took out over 99% of viruses in the air,” Shokunbi said. “And that it was effective.”

Shokunbi’s creation led to a wealth of attention and accolades. State Senator Matt Lesser praised the preteen scientist.

“Eniola is fabulous. She wows every room she’s in front of. She’s a real rock star.”

Shokunbi’s air filter project will continue to be developed at the Supplemental Air Filtration Program at UConn. The program received $11.5 million to construct filters for Connecticut classrooms.

The young innovator is passionate about eliminating preventable illnesses.

“A lot of people, they don’t realize sometimes that the only thing standing between them and getting sick is science,” Shokunbi said.

She takes joy in sharing her love for science with others and believes that investing in science creation is an investment in children’s futures.

Shokunbi wants all students to be able to learn without fear.

“I want them to go to school knowing that they’re safe, that they’re healthy, that they can learn,” Shokunbi said

Recently, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on another group of excellent Black youth in STEM. Spelman University’s team of coders took the top honor “Best of the Best” at the 9th Annual BE Smart Hackathon.

The event hosted 205 students from 30 HBCUs across the country. Each team used artificial intelligence to create apps that positively impacted their prospective communities. It was a four-day tournament.

“The Spelman team, Protege, comprised of seniors Brianna Bray, A’laysia Miller-Chambliss, Morgan Lee, and Jasmine Singleton, used the entire 24 hours allowed to develop every aspect to ultimately win the judging. The winning team received DJI Drones Mini 4 Pro, MacBook Air, and 100,000 miles from American Airlines,” BE reported.

Philander Smith University and Talladega College came in second and third place, respectively. Morgan State University also received an honor for “Best technical skill.”

