Woman Who Allegedly Shot Up Rihanna’s Home Previously Placed On Involuntary Psychiatric Hold Years Prior

The woman who allegedly shot at the Beverly Hills home of Rihanna reportedly has some prior mental health issues.

The woman, a Florida resident named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, previously underwent an involuntary psychiatric hold in Florida a few years ago. TMZ received the tip from her ex-husband’s attorney, Jed Nikko Valdez Sangalang. The lawyer, Hal Roen, revealed that Ortiz was involuntarily committed under Florida’s Baker Act before 2023, resulting in a 72-hour hold for a mental health evaluation and treatment.

Roen also shared more about Ortiz’s mental health woes. Ortiz is accused of firing several shots at Rihanna’s home. He called the 35-year-old “articulate” yet was concerned with her actions.

“If you sit down with her, she’s very convincing. But she does bizarre things,” Roen shared in his take on the Rihanna incident.

However, Ortiz’s struggles reportedly went further, prompting her to lose custody of the child she shares with Sangalang. The news outlet obtained court documents proving her ban from any in-person or virtual contact with the child, issued in April 2024.

A Florida judge also expressed fears that Ortiz would not return the child to their father while under her care, even noting a “concerning testimony” regarding the state of her mental health. The woman even reportedly tried to get a domestic violence injunction against her ex-husband. However, one of the incidents led to her own arrest for domestic violence while she was on probation.

With a slew of mental health incidents and criminal offenses, Ortiz adds a new arrest to her record over the Rihanna home shootout. Local police found and detained Ortiz shortly after she’d fled the scene, with the woman now facing a charge for attempted murder. ABC7 also reported that Ortiz allegedly used an AR-style weapon to conduct the shooting.

While several news outlets reported that Rihanna was home at the time of the firing, along with her three children, no injuries were reported. As for Ortiz, her bail remains set at over $10 million.

