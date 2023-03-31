 Shooting Outside of Yo Gotti's Restaurant, Prive Leaves 7 People Shot, 2 Dead

Shooting Outside of Yo Gotti’s Restaurant, Prive Leaves 7 People Shot, 2 Dead

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
A tragedy occurred at a Memphis restaurant owned by hip-hop recording artist Yo Gotti. Two people reportedly died, while five others were injured. According to Fox 8, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Tennessee restaurant, Prive, owned by Mario Mims, better known as Yo Gotti, on Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. Seven people were shot, and two of the victims passed away. XXL reported that the Memphis Police Department released a statement
.

“On March 29, 2023 at 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a shooting outside 6980 Winchester.

“Two male victims were located. One was pronounced deceased on the scene and one was transported to [Regional One Health] critical where he was later pronounced deceased. Five additional victims, four males and a female, arrived at area hospitals by [personally owned vehicles]. Prelim information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside the club.”

The five unidentified shooting victims, four men, ages 37, 35, 31, and 30, and one woman, 25, were all transported to local hospitals in private vehicles.

Arthur Horne, Mim’s attorney, issued a statement on behalf of his client that Gotti and his mother, whom he purchased the restaurant for, are devastated. “On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for 10 years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment.

“It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout,” he continued. “Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”

TMZ released a video of the incident.

