Shooting Outside of Yo Gotti’s Restaurant, Prive Leaves 7 People Shot, 2 Dead

“On March 29, 2023 at 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a shooting outside 6980 Winchester.

“Two male victims were located. One was pronounced deceased on the scene and one was transported to [Regional One Health] critical where he was later pronounced deceased. Five additional victims, four males and a female, arrived at area hospitals by [personally owned vehicles]. Prelim information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside the club.”

The five unidentified shooting victims, four men, ages 37, 35, 31, and 30, and one woman, 25, were all transported to local hospitals in private vehicles.

Arthur Horne, Mim’s attorney, issued a statement on behalf of his client that Gotti and his mother, whom he purchased the restaurant for, are devastated. “On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for 10 years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment.

“It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout,” he continued. “Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”

TMZ released a video of the incident.