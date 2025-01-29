Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn ShopTheHood Founder Blasts Critics More Concerned with Company’s Name than Mission 'It's OK, don't like the name, but please support a Black-owned business in your community. They need you.'







ShopTheHood prides itself on helping shoppers find the best Black-owned deals and steals, but Shauna, the site’s founder, believes people aren’t focusing on that.

“I talk about supporting Black-owned businesses, and you don’t like my name,” she said in a Jan. 18 Instagram video. “I built out an entire Black-owned buying guide that’s free, but you don’t like my name.”

Highlights of her website and social media posts flash behind her.

“Our buying guide also includes every Black-owned bookstore in the United States, but you don’t like my name,” she said.

“We even built out an eight-and-a-way section in our buying guide so that people know who not to shop with because many of those businesses stole content from Four Essentials and ran them as ads on Instagram, but you don’t like my name,” the shop owner added.

“Our jewelry section boasts over 50 different jewelry brands listing items from $30 to over $30,000. Just tap on the name, it’ll take you right to their website, but you don’t like my name.

“While funding now is at an all-time low for many Black-owned businesses, and people are trying to find creative ways to fund their businesses, you don’t like my name,” she said.

“It’s OK, don’t like the name, but please support a Black-owned business in your community. They need you.” She left viewers with a call to action in the caption.

“Make sure you don’t get distracted with nonessential things. Just support a Black Owned Business in your community,” Shauna wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: FDA Finally Revokes FD&C Red No. 3 For Food And Drugs