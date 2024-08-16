Career by Sharelle Burt TikToker Goes Viral After Wearing Shorts To The Interview Almost Costs Her A Job Tyreshia....we need an update!







A viral TikTok video has people asking if it’s appropriate to wear shorts to a job interview.

TikToker @mtyreshiadaily posted a video claiming she was dress coded by a recruiter when she came in for a job interview wearing a white blouse, sweater, and black shorts. The recruiter rescheduled for another day but asked the creator to change.

“I just got dress coded during an interview and then they decided to reschedule the interview with me for tomorrow,” she said. “But before they rescheduled, the lady was like, ‘Would you like to come back, like go change and then come back?’ And I was like, ‘No.’”

She then stood back from the camera to give viewers a good look at her interview attire, including the shorts.

@mtyreshiadaily I cannot believe the recruiter asked me to change my interview clothes then come back. I look very neat and professional, so no! #jobhunting #fypシ゚viral

The video has been flooded with comments—over 27,000 to be exact—from followers and critics questioning why she thought wearing shorts to a job interview would go over well. On both TikTok and X, social media users wondered what the job was for. One user asked if Tyreshia was applying for a camp counselor position.

She applying to be a camp counselor???? — Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) August 15, 2024

Another user asked if the job was for a lifeguard. “Was it for a lifeguard position,” someone else asked in the TikTok comments.

Some commentators accused the creator of clickbaiting because most people know that it is inappropriate to wear shorts to an interview. Other viewers were surprised she was asked back for the opportunity to interview.

“Offering to reschedule was very generous of them,” @thawhole9 wrote.

Other sympathetic viewers said the issue was more of a teachable moment than an attack. Wearing shorts in the office will always be looked at as a huge no-no, and most people won’t wear them even if the job allows it,” acording to GQ.

A career-guided article by job search engine Indeed laid out some guidelines on how to properly dress for a job interview. It starts by researching the company’s dress code. Even if it’s listed as casual, dressing more professional than the employer may be beneficial. It is also recommended to wear clothes that match the season and climate and, lastly, be yourself. It’s OK to show some personality, but more so by wearing bold colors to show how you will conquer the role.