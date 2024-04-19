Former Music Exec Shanti Das To Launch Mental Health App With Microsoft

Silence the Shame, a prominent mental health advocacy organization, and tech titan Microsoft are set to unveil an app dedicated to mental health awareness, education, and support.

This partnership harnesses technology to deliver personalized resources to individuals and communities grappling with mental health challenges. According to a press release, the non-profit and Microsoft are calling on communities worldwide to join forces in raising awareness and fostering a deeper understanding of prevalent mental health issues.

App users can engage in the community by sharing stories, dialogue, and exploring app content.

“Two years ago, Darrell Booker and his team at Microsoft included Silence the Shame in their global hackathon, and here we are now with this beautiful application,” said Shanti Das, CEO and founder of Silence the Shame. “This is an exciting moment not only for our organization but, more importantly, for communities to have more access to mental health resources and healthy ways to cope.”

The Atlanta native and former music executive has dedicated her time improving health in the community. She previously spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about her commitment to ensure multicultural communities were heart-healthy as a National Power Ambassador for the American Heart Association.

“We acknowledge the silent battles many face with mental health,” said Booker, Microsoft corporate affairs specialist. “Technology, like the .NET MAUI mobile app powered by Microsoft, offers a beacon of hope,” he stated in the press release. “…This app provides a discreet and accessible platform for support…it’s a lifeline that can save lives by connecting us to the help we need, right from our mobile devices.”

The app’s launch is scheduled to coincide with National Silence the Shame Day on May 5, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Visit Silence the Shame’s website for more information on the app and to access a series of insightful Instagram Live sessions throughout the month of May featuring mental health professionals and influencers.