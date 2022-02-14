‘Silly Love Songs’ Valentine Tribute by Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

“Silly Love Songs,” the Paul & Linda McCartney classic, has been released by 7-time Grammy Award Winners, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. in a new music video tribute from the couple’s bestselling EE1 BMG album, “Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons,” a “Civil Rights are Human Rights” recording project, honoring Black History Month.

“We lift our voices in honor of those whose voices have been silenced. When people become iconic in death, we fail to appreciate the great loss of happy, loving moments. Their joy and laughter is forgotten,” said Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., who are named by Clive Davis as the “First Couple of Pop & Soul,” in a joint statement, according to a press release. “Our project’s theme is that Civil Rights are Human Rights … in this month of history, we share it with all of our brothers and sisters. This music is for the ‘Silly Love Songs’ our ‘blackbirds’ of every color will never be able to sing.”