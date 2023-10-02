GOAT Simone Biles Adds Historic Gymnastics Achievements During World Championship Qualifier

Simone Biles made history again during the qualifiers for the World Championships on Sunday.

The professional gymnast was honored with naming her fifth element after becoming the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault during the meet. According to NBC Sports, the landing brought Biles to a total of five elements named after her in the gymnastics code.

“People, I hope realize that maybe that’s one of the last times you’re going to see vault like that in your life from a women’s gymnast,” coach Laurent Landi said. “I think it’s time to appreciate that.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the artistic gymnast landed the skill in 2021 at the U.S. Classic. Biles attempted the Yurchenko double pike this past summer, and after nailing it this past weekend, her name has been added in the gymnastics code across the vault, floor exercise and the balance beam; according to Gymternet, the athlete ranked with a top score in several subdivisions, including Best All-Around, Best Single Vault, and Best Floor Exercise. The floor and vault include two of the subdivisions in which Biles has elements named after her, NBC Sports reported.

The U.S. women’s gymnasts are looking toward a seventh consecutive world team title as they totaled 171.395 points ahead of Wednesday’s final. The 24 all-around finalists will compete in Friday’s final to see who will advance to Saturday’s finals on the vault and uneven bars and Sunday’s finals on beam and floor. The 2022 World all-around silver medalist, Shilese Jones, will join Biles for Friday’s finals. Jones won the silver medal in the 2022 World Championships.

BE reported that Biles, an Ohio native, is striving to break her own record for most earned medals with her 2024 Olympic performance. Team USA announced Biles as the first American woman to compete at six World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in September.

“A stat that speaks for itself,” the Team USA Instagram page wrote.