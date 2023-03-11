Simone Biles and Her Fiancé Are Building a Brand New House

Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, are building a brand new house together.

Biles took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news. The Olympic Gold Medalist posted pictures of herself and NFL star Ownes on the newly purchased land.

‘A home is made with love and dreams,’ Biles wrote. ‘Cheers to breaking ground.’

One photo showed Biles and Ownes posing together with his arms wrapped around her. Another photo shows him staring off into the distance.

‘So excited,’ Ownes wrote in the comment section.

It’s unknown where Biles and Owens will build their new home. The couple currently live in Houston, TX.

Biles was born in Ohio but raised in Houston. In 2014, she built her own gym in Spring, TX. Owens has been a defensive back for Houston Texans since 2019.

In 2021, Biles spoke with The Cut about her decision to pull out of the Tokyo Games.

“​​You know, there have been highs, there have been lows,” Biles said to The Cut. “Sometimes it’s like, yeah, I’m perfectly okay with it. Like, that’s how it works. That’s how it panned out.” She flips her 1b-colored, bra-length jumbo box braids over her shoulder. “And then other times I’ll just start bawling in the house. If I still had my air awareness, and I just was having a bad day, I would have continued,” Biles recalled. “But it was more than that.”

She continued: “Say up until you’re 30 years old, you have your complete eyesight,” Biles says. “One morning, you wake up, you can’t see shit, but people tell you to go on and do your daily job as if you still have your eyesight. You’d be lost, wouldn’t you? That’s the only thing I can relate it to. I have been doing gymnastics for 18 years. I woke up — lost it. How am I supposed to go on with my day?”