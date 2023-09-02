Simone Biles Debuts Back-To-School Line With Athleta Girls

Stepping back on the mat isn’t the only comeback Simone Biles is making these days.

The Olympic gymnast has returned to the fashion industry by launching her third partnership with the activewear brand Athleta Girl. The new collection, “Because I Can,” celebrates young girls worldwide returning to the classroom for the new school year.

According to Ebony, Biles, and Athleta are committed to inclusivity and the empowerment of female athletes. Biles decided to initially join forces with the company after learning of its similar mission to support women in sports. As a role model to girls and women across the world, Biles wants to amplify the message that endorsement deals for athletes span beyond monetary gain.

The “Because I Can” collection, co-created with the Athleta design team, features back-to-school must-haves inspired by Biles‘ popular anthem, “Because I Can,” which is designed on most items.

Girls can shop new back-to-school favorites that include crop tees, flare pants, tights, and shorts. The line also features the Simone Biles x Athleta Long Distance Bra, designed to fit close to the body for “live-in comfort.” Biles and the Athleta design team dropped a special product into the collection. Girls can also purchase the SB Scrunchie 2-Pack—the one-size-fits-all scrunchies are designed in colors that match the complete collection.

According to the collection’s product details, all items are made for girls to feel confident in school, at practice and during activities. The Powervita™ fabric provides girls with “buttery soft” support that “feels like a gentle hug.”

“Because I Can” products are available in colors such as Madeira Purple, Larkspur Red, Nightfall Purple, and Brushstroke Blue. Styles are priced between $35 and $55, with scrunchies at $15.

Ebony reported that the Simone Biles x Athleta drop was made for girls to feel special and empowered to accomplish anything they set their minds to throughout the school year.

