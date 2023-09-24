Simone Biles Condemns Gymnastics Ireland For Racist Incident

Simone Biles is making it known that racism has no place in sports, as she condemns Gymnastics Ireland for a harrowing incident that showed a young Black competitor blatantly skipped over during an awards ceremony.

Gymnastics Ireland is the national governing body for the sport of gymnastics in Ireland.

The incident occurred in March 2022, according to the Daily Mail, and shocked viewers as the little girl’s excitement turned to sadness when she was embarrassed by the medal bestower. Upon being notified of the video, Biles expressed her disgust. She also revealed that the girl’s family got in contact with her following the incident, and the world-renowned gymnast sent her a video to lift her spirits. She also emphasized that there is “no room for racism” in the world of sports or in general.

when this video was circulating, her parents reached out. It broke my heart to see, so I sent her a little video there is no room for racism in any sport or at all !!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 23, 2023

When the clip made it rounds on social media again this past week, Gymnastics Ireland made a official statement apologizing to the young girl for what happened. Her family, however, remains adamant that racism was the cause. They also claim that they have yet to receive a just apology for the ordeal, which the organization stated was handled through a mediation back in August.

The woman who handed out the awards, who is no longer affiliated with the organization by her own choice, stated that the allegedly racist move was “unintentional” but did agree that her actions were not “acceptable.”

While the family is still exploring legal ramifications for the incident, Biles’ video to the young girl encouraged her to continuing working hard at her passion and to never let racism make her feel less deserving.