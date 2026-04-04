Food by Mary Spiller Simone Biles Debuts ‘Taste of Gold,’ Her First Restaurant, At Houston Airport The Olympic champion launches her eatery at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.







Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has entered the hospitality industry, opening her first restaurant inside Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The café, named Taste of Gold, opened March 24 in Terminal A near Gate A8, offering travelers a new dining option inspired by the athlete’s record-breaking career.

The venue reflects Biles’ legacy, incorporating design elements that highlight her achievements in gymnastics. According to a release, the space features custom décor, including handcrafted art with gold accents that mirror details from her competition leotards. Multiple televisions are also installed throughout the restaurant, allowing guests to watch live sports while dining.

Biles said the project holds personal significance, especially given her frequent travel schedule. “As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to partner with Athlete Playermaker Group to help create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” she said in a statement, as reported by People. She added that the restaurant is meant to welcome a wide audience, saying, “Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football or any sport, or just hungry for something yummy before or after your flight, I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts over my career.”

The menu includes a range of casual upscale options such as sandwiches, salads and shareable plates. One featured item, described as Biles’ “personal favorite,” is Simone’s Skewers, which come with a choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or vegetables. Desserts are also available for travelers looking for a quick treat.

Biles celebrated the opening on social media, sharing photos from the launch event alongside her husband. “TASTE OF GOLD NOW OPEN IN IAH AIRPORT. Terminal A,” she wrote, adding in a separate post, “I can’t believe I have a freaking restaurant!!!!!!”

The restaurant was developed in collaboration with Athlete Playmaker Group, a company known for partnering with professional athletes on dining concepts. Co-founder Derek Missimo emphasized the importance of creating a sense of place within airport environments. “Airports are the front door to a city, but too often feel interchangeable,” he said. “Taste of Gold supports our goal of creating places that feel familiar and local, without sacrificing quality, speed or consistency.”

Houston airport officials also praised the addition. Francisco Cuellar, chief commercial development officer for Houston Airports, called the opening “a defining moment” for the airport’s dining program. He noted, “Taste of Gold captures Houston’s spirit—excellence, energy and ambition—and it raises the bar for what passengers can expect when they travel through IAH.”

The restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving passengers throughout the day.

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