Simone Biles Sticks Commencement Speech As Keynote Speaker At Washington University In St. Louis







Simone Biles has stuck the landing with her latest challenge, a commencement speech at Washington University in St. Louis.

The legendary gymnast withstood a rainy day to address the graduates at WashU, giving a 12-minute speech to encourage them as they celebrate this milestone. However, she first acknowledged her anxiety about performing in a new capacity at the May 12 event.

“You might think I’m used to the spotlight, but I would probably feel more comfortable if they had allowed me to vault onto the stage or do a little floor routine,” joked the newly-crowned Dr. Biles, according to NBC Sports. “But really, today is your day. While I may be considered an elite athlete, I know that you are elite students.”

Receiving her Doctorate in Humane Letters, the seven-time Olympic Gold medalist talked about her dreams outside floor routines. She initially wanted to study pediatric medicine, particularly at UCLA, but her prowess in gymnastics led her to another career instead.

“I always dreamed of going to college, not just to be part of a collegiate gymnastics team, but to study medicine, to become a children’s nurse or a pediatrician, and to enjoy all the fun of a college campus,” said Biles. “But for me, that dream bumped up against others, and ultimately I chose a different path. But I do think my path and yours have a lot in common, although mine probably included a few more sequins and leotards.”

Biles’ decision to pursue professional gymnastics resulted in sports glory. She most recently competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning three gold medals at the games, which she earned from her team final and all-around.

However, Biles remains a staunch advocate for the mental health of athletes. She champions this effort by taking breaks when needed for her well-being, with many calling it a “bold” move. She encouraged her fellow graduates of WashU to stay bold and not succumb to others’ expectations of perfection.“

“The world doesn’t need you to be perfect. It needs you to be bold,” she expressed to the crowd. “It needs you to care and to keep going even when things don’t go as planned.”

Biles can add another accolade to her incredibly stacked resume: keynote speaker.

