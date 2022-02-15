He Put a Ring On It! Simone Biles ‘Woke Up A Fiancée’ After Longtime Boyfriend Proposed On Valentine’s Day

Ahead of their second anniversary, professional athletes Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are officially engaged.

Owens popped the big question to the Olympic gymnast on Valentine’s Day. Biles took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to share the big news.

“THE EASIEST YES, I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more,” Biles captioned her post. “let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

She further expressed her joy to walk down the aisle in a celebratory Twitter reveal.

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭 I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

Biles’ fiance followed up her post with one of his own.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the Houston Texans player captioned his post. Owens shared some details on how he pulled off his proposal.

“Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special.”

Biles and Owens first met in March 2020 through the dating app Raya, Us Weekly reports. Biles felt an instant connection with Owens due to his genuine interest in getting to know her.

Owens admitted to having no idea who Biles was when they first met.

“I didn’t know who she was,” the NFL player told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

With the pandemic postponing the 2020 Olympics, Biles and Owens spent more time together building their bond. By August 2021, Biles shared a post celebrating their first anniversary.

In December, Biles shared a post supporting Owens ahead of his first start in the NFL.

“#36 showed all the way out today starting!” Biles captioned a photo of the couple holding hands. “Don’t mess with him 😤🖤🤞🏾🏈 I’m so proud of you babe!!! I love watching you live your dream!”

Owens left a sweet response in her comments, telling Biles, “Thank you so much baby ❤️🤞🏽 I know you always gone support!! My ride or die.”