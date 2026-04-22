News by Kandiss Edwards Symone Sanders Is The Keynote Speaker For The 2026 Spelman Commencement The Class of 2026 is set to reach a rare academic milestone, with Spelman confirming that seven students will share the title of valedictorian.







Spelman College has selected MS Now host and political strategist Symone Sanders Townsend to deliver the keynote address for its 139th commencement ceremony on May 17, 2026. The announcement, made April 21, highlights a historic graduation weekend for the prestigious historically Black college for women.

Sanders Townsend, currently the co-anchor of “The Weeknight” on MS Now, will receive an honorary doctorate of laws during the ceremony at the Georgia International Convention Center. Known for her rapid rise in political communications, Sanders Townsend made history as the youngest presidential press secretary during Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign before serving as a senior advisor to President Joe Biden and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the announcement, Spelman’s Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer praised Sanders Townsend as a “21st-century Renaissance woman,” noting that her career as a strategist and entrepreneur serves as a model for the graduating class. The ceremony will also honor Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, former CEO of Feeding America, with the National Community Service Award.

We are truly thrilled to welcome Symone Sanders Townsend to bring words of inspiration to our graduating Class of 2026,” said Brewer, C’84. “The breadth of Symone’s pursuits and depths of her influence make her the ideal person to inspire and move our graduates. As a strategist, communicator, and entrepreneur, she embodies the 21st-century Renaissance woman that the Spelman woman seeks to emulate. We are equally proud to host a distinguished lineup of dynamic Black women throughout our weekend ceremonies, including visionary humanitarian Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and nationally respected faith leader the Rev. Dr. Gina M. Stewart. This extraordinary group of women represents the very standard of leadership and impact we hope our graduates will carry into the world.”

The Class of 2026 is set to reach a rare academic milestone, with Spelman confirming that seven students will share the title of valedictorian. In total, 569 graduates are expected to receive degrees during the event, which concludes a weekend of festivities, including a baccalaureate service led by the Rev. Dr. Gina M. Stewart.

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