Comedian Sinbad Learning to Walk Again After Stroke 2 Years Ago

It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later.

With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a recent picture of the famed comic being assisted by a nurse as he goes through rehabilitation. They also state the Different World actor’s appreciation for the fans who check up on him in this trying time. His family has set up a website that fans go check out to see his progress as he works his way back from the stroke he suffered two years ago.

“Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help. As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give. Follow the link in bio.

“Stay funky, stay blessed.”

The Journey Forward is the website’s title and can be reached by clicking this link.

There is detailed information on the website about Sinbad’s ordeal, as his family has been by his side ever since. The stroke occurred on October 25, 2020.

Sinbad suffered an ischemic stroke due to a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. After being rushed into surgery at West Hills Medical Center, the doctors conducted a procedure called thrombectomy. This removed the clot that traveled to his brain and helped restore normal blood flow to the brain.

Sadly, the next day, another blood clot formed, half the size of the first one discovered.

The same procedure was used to remove this clot, and it was successful. Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, was taken to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where the doctors discovered that his brain had begun to swell. This time a craniotomy was done to relieve the pressure and reduce the swelling. Other difficulties ensued, and he was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

That was the beginning of several other mishaps on the way to Sinbad’s road to recovery. More details are on the site to give a complete update on his ordeal.

The family has issued a statement from the comedian about his journey back.