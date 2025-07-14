Petty Cash, Brutal Attack: Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Roommate Over $15

A man in Minneapolis, Sincir Malik Porter, has been arrested and is facing charges for the killing of his roommate after allegedly arguing over $15.

According to People, 21-year-old Porter is looking at two counts of second-degree murder after being accused of stabbing his 25-year-old roommate, Abdirahman Adan Abdirahman. Minneapolis police officers have stated that the two men were having a dispute over $15, and Porter ended up killing Abdirahman when he stabbed him in the neck with a knife. The deadly incident took place July 6 and was seen on surveillance video.

After being summoned, police arrived at the apartment and came upon a scene where the officers saw “a large amount of blood on the floor and walls in the living room” and recovered a bloody knife at the front of the residence, according to a probable cause statement filed with the court. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Someone who was on the scene reportedly told police officers that Porter said to them that Abdirahman “made [him] flash out.”

The video revealed that the two men could be heard “arguing over $15,” and Porter was seen holding a knife while they argued. He then used the knife to attack Abdirahman, stabbing him once. In the document, it stated that, “[Abdirahman] appeared to get into a fighting stance before he realized he had been stabbed and collapsed to the ground.”

Officers were able to catch up with Porter in another part of the neighborhood, and when he was caught, he reportedly told officers, “Yeah, you got me.” He admitted to the stabbing after officers read him his Miranda rights. He also stated to police that “he had thought about killing [Abdirahman] and his other roommates in the past.” “[Porter] stated that the roommates were lucky they didn’t get in the way,” based on what was written in the report.

Porter remains incarcerated at Hennepin County Jail and is being held on $1 million bond.

