Singer-Actress Coco Jones Partners with Experian to Launch Financial Wellness Video Series

Singer-actress Coco Jones, star of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” has launched “In My Bag,” a video series in partnership with Experian addressing the basics to financial literacy.

Jones’ collaboration with the leading U.S. credit bureau is an opportunity to have an on-going, open dialogue with young adults about practical and effective tools for financial wellness.

Jones is joined by content creator Freddie Ransome, and gives viewers a peek into moments of their lives as they chat about the financial strategies and resources that have worked for them. The videos will be distributed across their social media channels.

“We need to have real conversations about money. Not just spending it, but other aspects that can help anyone create a healthy financial path. I’m excited to partner with Experian to help my generation and more to expand their financial education,” Jones said.

The first episode of “In My Bag“ debuted today on Jones’ TikTok and Instagram, and Ransome’s TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Jones and Ransome share how they manage their holiday spending. Jones previously shared part of her own financial empowerment journey during an episode of Protect The Bag, a web series created by Grammy-award winning artist, Lecrae, in partnership with Experian.

Both partnerships are part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

“At Experian, we want to normalize talking about money and financial health. Coco is relatable, and her transparency about her own journey gets others excited about theirs. Together, we aim to help people thrive and achieve their life’s goals,” said Abigail Lovell, Chief Sustainability Officer for Experian.

As part of the three-part video series, future “In My Bag” episodes will address budgeting, saving and investing, and how to start one’s financial journey. They can be seen on Jones’ TikTok and Instagram, and Ransome’s TikTok and Instagram. #IMBExperian

For more information about Experian’s commitment to financial inclusion, click here.