by Jameelah Mullen Is Erykah Badu Accusing Beyonce Of Being A Copycat? The Hive Seems To Think So









Singer Erykah Badu is seemingly accusing Beyoncé of appropriating her style. On Wednesday, Knowles-Carter released the limited edition vinyl cover for her upcoming album Cowboy Carter.

The “Texas Hold Em” singer is wearing braids with red and white beads at the ends of her bangs. She is holding a lit cigar while wearing nothing but a sash bearing her mother’s maiden name, Beyoncé.

Fellow Texan Erykah Badu shared the photo on her Instagram stories with the caption that read “hmmmm.”

When the Shade Room reposted Badu’s Instastory, fans shared their thoughts on the alleged accusations.

“Rick James had it first. Relax bag lady,” Shanicetiara wrote.

Many social media users pointed out several other celebrities that have worn the style, including Patrice Rushen, Sza, Solange and Joanne “JoJo” McDuffie of the Mary Jane Girls.

“When I see that hairstyle, I think of the mama from Crooklyn, not either one of them,” ThatguyMonte, said.

Some fans came to Badu’s defense.

“Why do people automatically think negatively? Maybe @erykahbadu is saying Twinning, everything is not shade🤷🏽‍♀️” LegacyCompressions said.

Badu chimed in as well, but she didn’t offer any clarity on the meaning of her post.

“ Y’all was waitin on me tho,” she commented, followed by a laughing emoji.

The Beyhive swarmed the “Window Seat” singer on “X,” which caused her to summon the help of Beyonce’s husband.

To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay . You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ?? 😆 pic.twitter.com/oxNhNgvfWp — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) March 20, 2024





“To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ??“ she tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Badu seemingly shaded her fellow songstress. Last summer, Badu shared a photo of the “Formation” singer wearing a metallic wide-brimmed hat in her Instagram stories with a caption that read, “hmm, I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

It’s unclear whether Badu really has beef with Blue’s mama or she is just having some fun at the internet’s expense. But we don’t expect a response from Jay Z or his wife anytime soon.

