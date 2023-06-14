Teddy Riley Fires Back At Critics Who Question His Support For Trump

Singer-songwriter Teddy Riley faces backlash after voicing support for Donald Trump.

Riley commented with five muscle emojis under one of the former president’s recent Instagram posts. Trump took to Instagram, claiming he was innocent after he was indicted. Riley received criticism for his show of support. Bishop Talbert Swan, senior pastor at Spring of Hope Church and president of the Greater Springfield chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), questioned Riley. Swan said, “Seriously, Teddy. You really on here agreeing with this dude?” LOVEBSCOTT reported.

Riley shared his reasons for supporting Trump with The Shade Room (TSR). The outlet reported Riley said, “he stands with Trump because he released his older brother Lou Hobbs, who was doing double life in prison.” He also credited Trump for teaching him “how to be a free man of this country [America].” The “No Diggity” singer continued to defend Trump and what he believes he has to offer. Riley told TSR, Trump “can do something amazing for us, because he did it for Africa while he was in office.” Some wanted to know why Riley’s brother was sentenced to double life in prison. One Instagram user responded under TSR’s post, “Wait, what did your brother do for him to get a double life sentence? Can you elaborate on that?”

The post that sparked the controversy appeared on Trump’s recent Instagram page. Trump wrote, “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The political figure known for his controversial “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) political slogan arrived in Miami on June 13, 2023, to appear in court. The former president faces 37 criminal charges, CNN reported. He allegedly mishandled classified documents at his Florida estate.

The New York Times reported that Trump is the first president to be indicted by a grand jury.