Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Federal/State Government Agencies

Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies.

She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.

“The goal is to provide the best quality products at an affordable price so those tasked with keeping our country safe are equipped for success in any hazardous situation they come across on duty,” says Jennifer.

“We are excited to be partnering with OverstockGovernment.com, a leader in the online marketplace. This partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience and provide them with access to our high-quality PPE.”

ISP will be supplying PPE, particularly its N95 1862 Level three respirators (superior to 3M 1860) and medical-grade nitrile gloves that are Chemo and Fentanyl tested. The company has manufacturers in the United States producing over 2 million units per day and able to ship same day.

The GSA marketplace will be accessible to federal agencies and state governments at OverstockGovernment.com.

A minority woman-owned small business (MWOSB) based in the Metro Atlanta region, ISP is a leader in procuring medical and janitorial supplies and equipment worldwide. Its team of specialists has over 50 years of combined experience in sales, negotiation, business development and resourcing clients with high-quality supplies. ISP offers a wide range of supplies and equipment, including COVID-19 Biohazard Equipment and Medical Supplies, PPE, Office Supplies, Office Furniture, Janitorial Supplies, Industrial Supplies, and Customizable Options.

Jennifer understands that one of the most important aspects of running a successful business is keeping overhead costs low. To do this effectively, she says, it is essential to have a strong procurement team in place. The ISP team of experts has built lasting relationships with manufacturers worldwide, and they are always negotiating on behalf of buyers to get the best possible price.

As a full-time single mother of three, Jennifer knows firsthand how important it is to work as a team. That’s why she founded ISP, which is 100 percent woman-operated and dedicated to providing the best products and services. Barbosa is currently working on branding herself as the “Queen Supplier” in Atlanta and she has a billboard up that shows her commitment to quality care. She is a recent graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business 2022 Cohort 17 and WBENC WeThrive Accelerator powered by Wells Fargo Bank. ISP is a small company with the ability to serve big companies.

ISP is proud to partner with some of the best businesses in the industry including Direct Manufacturers, Logistic Services, Private Air Charters, and more. Its state-of-the-art technology equipment simplifies and improves effective operations for business clients and the customers they serve. The company has the connections and resources to ensure each client is supported from order to delivery. Even during times of increased strain on commercial delivery services, it can provide efficient and reliable solutions.

ISP also holds important certifications from MBE (Minority Business Enterprise), DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), WBE (Women’s Business Enterprise), WOSB (Woman Owned Small Business), SDB (Small Disadvantaged Business) and MOSB (Minority Owned Small Business) and is a member of the Georgia chapter of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, WBENC (Women Business Enterprise National Council) and Supplier Gateway.

“We are always looking for partnership opportunities and ways to collaborate with other businesses. We truly believe in team efforts and joining forces for mutually beneficial business growth and impact,” Barbosa said.

“As a Black-owned business looking to grow internationally, we seek to work with like-minded business owners to find better ways to improve and expand.”

For more information and to order now, visit InternationalSupplyPartners.com.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.