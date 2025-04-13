Entertainment by Daniel Johnson Ryan Coogler’s New Film ‘Sinners’ Is Already Dazzling Critics Ahead Of Its Release The film, set in the 1930s, stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who are trying to restart their lives before being confronted with a great evil.







Ryan Coogler’s new genre bending film, “Sinners,” which is set to come to theaters on April 18, is currently enjoying rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, maintaining a relatively rare 100% score on the film review platform.

According to Games Radar, the film, which is set in the 1930s, stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who are trying to restart their lives in their hometown before being confronted with a great evil.

Although the film is set during the Jim Crow era, reviewers like Julian Roman at MovieWeb note that the film explores the period with nuance.

“Sinners brilliantly illustrates Black life in the violent and poverty-stricken Jim Crow-segregated South while portraying a vibrant cultural landscape brimming with music,” Roman writes in his review.

Likewise, Brandon Lewis wrote in his review for Geek Vibes Nation that Coogler’s latest film is a “swaggering magnum opus” that also “chips away at the borders of Blackness to posit a new path while giving credit to past ones forged for survival.”

Also present in the film is a contribution from one of Coogler’s more important “Black Panther” collaborators, Ludwig Göransson. Göransson is the composer who is responsible for the brilliant, soaring and haunting scores of both “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

According to the reviews, Göransson’s exquisite attention to detail shines through in this film, just as it does in Black Panther’s original score.

As Chalice Williams notes in her review for Black Girl Nerds, “It’s important to highlight one of the stars of Sinners: the music. The fierce and sexy way blues music is intertwined in each scene is captivating and propels you back to a time when instruments and bold, beautiful voices were so prominent. You can’t help but be mesmerized by the piercing sounds of the harmonica or the plucking of guitar strings as it so heavily adds to the story. Music becomes its own character and ultimately contributes to how much you end up enjoying the film.”

Williams continued, noting that “Sinners,” like “Get Out” before it, has the potential to transform what defines a horror film.

“In conclusion, Sinners is hands down the best movie of the year for many reasons. Coogler’s unique approach to incorporating vampires in a way that hasn’t been done before is utterly genius and deserves the highest praise…Sinners truly redefines what it means to be a horror film, especially with having some wild twists and turns and an ending that was worthy of audiences breaking out into roaring applause.”

