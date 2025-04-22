Entertainment by Sharelle Burt ‘Sinners’ Stars Michael B. Jordan And Wunmi Mosaku Are Swoonworthy In Viral ‘Meet Cutes NYC’ Promo Both actors spoke about their experiences working with each other in 'Sinners'







Actors Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku gave each other their “flowers” as acting colleagues in a viral episode of TikTok’s Meet Cutes NYC.

The actors, who play love interests in Ryan Coogler’s box-office smash thriller Sinners, were stopped by the unidentified cameraman to answer how they first met. The social media account is known for stopping random couples on the streets of New York City to reveal the story of their first encounter and how their relationship started.

While Jordan and Mosaku admitted that they aren’t a couple in real life, they did speak on their chemistry during filming and auditions.

When the cameraman asked Mosaku, who plays Annie in the film, what her first impression was of the heartthrob, she said he was “sweet,” “so encouraging and lovely.”

“Like it’s Michael B. Jordan,” she said, while Jordan seemingly blushed.

“She’s so giving as a scene partner, and umm, so generous,” Jordan, who plays the dual characters of Smoke and Stack, said. “There’s a lot of chemistry that was there.”

The Nigerian-born British actress said her favorite thing about working with Jordan was that “he doesn’t take anything for granted, he really encourages everyone to find their passion and go forward with it.”

When it was Jordan’s turn, he mentioned her “intensity” in Sinners and how the actress “always rises to the occasion.”

“I want her to have the world,” the 38-year-old said. “I want her to be as ambitious as possible. I want her to take risks, get out of her comfort zone. I want her to do all the things she wants to do, like nothing stopping her, nothing holding her back. Just do it.”

During the Sinners press tour, Mosaku highlighted how it felt to not only work with Jordan but the other Black male members of the cast, including Coogler. In an interview with Essence, the BAFTA-nominated actress calling Coogler’s artistry “profound and necessary.” She also called the musical talent of Preacher Boy, played by Miles Caton, “the heartbeat of the story.”

Jordan changed clothes to make another appearance on the TikTok channel, only this time as Stack with his love interest Mary, played by Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Tops Easter Weekend Box Office With $45.6M