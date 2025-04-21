‘Sinners’ Tops Easter Weekend Box Office With $45.6M

Sinners, the latest Michael B. Jordan/Ryan Coogler collaboration, dethroned A Minecraft Movie as the weekend box office champ.

According to Variety, the critically acclaimed period vampire movie earned $45.6 million over the Easter weekend, the most money in an opening weekend for an original movie since Jordan Peele’s Us took in $71 million in 2019.

Sinners, which stars Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers, was directed by Coogler, with whom Jordan has collaborated since 2013, when they worked together on the critically acclaimed drama, Fruitvale Station.

The two have collaborated on seven movies: all three Rocky spinoff films, Creed, Creed II, and Creed III, as well as the Marvel movies Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Industry insiders expected A Minecraft Movie to continue its dominance for a third straight week. The Jack Black/Jason Momoa adaptation of the very popular video game pulled in $41.3 million.

Sinners, which played in 3,308 theaters nationwide, was released on April 18. The movie is a supernatural horror film set in the 1930s South. The “brothers” are returning to their hometown, “trying to leave their troubled lives behind,“ only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Although the film is labeled as a horror movie, Coogler said is a love letter to his love for cinema.

“The film is very genre-fluid,” Coogler said in January, before a new trailer for Sinners was released. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

