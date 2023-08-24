Sistas In Sales Announces Kerry Washington As Keynote Speaker

Sistas In Sales has announced its keynote speaker for its much-anticipated annual summit in September—actress and producer Kerry Washington. The 2023 summit, presented by Walmart Connect, is also launching #SISWeek, a weeklong series of programming across New York City dedicated to strengthening the network of women of color in the sales sector.

The news of Washington coming on board as keynote speaker was announced on Aug. 16 in a statement made by the organization. The summit is scheduled for Sept. 21—23 at NYC’s Glasshouse Museum.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kerry Washington as our keynote speaker and to introduce an exciting expansion,” stated CEO and Founder Chantel George. “Kerry Washington’s achievements as a trailblazer and dedication to equity and social causes deeply resonate with our mission. Her participation is expected to be a source of inspiration and empowerment for attendees, echoing the organization’s commitment to representation and diversity.”

The summit’s “We Are Here” theme will be channeled through all its events, encouraging visibility and uplifting diverse identities in all role levels through the sales industry. Women in the professional sphere are often slighted, and their disenfranchisement is especially felt among women of color. However, with Sistas In Sales, the power and unity of a growing sisterhood within the business sector hopes to empower all to advocate for their betterment.

Starting on Sept. 19, #SISWeek will host a plethora of exclusive networking events in partnership with Netflix and Walmart, including the Aspiring Sellers and Leadership Summits and the Power 100 Honoree Gala. Throughout the week, the organization will be honoring multiple trailblazers in the field. Bonita Stewart, VP of Global Partnerships at Google, and Michelle Ward McGee, director of Global Culture at Microsoft, are among the featured honorees.

George also shared how this year’s week of events is especially significant as it forges new opportunities for rising professionals to meet with game-changers in similar realms.

“This year is special because we are expanding our content to provide solutions to the specific needs of mid-senior-level professionals while also building pipeline opportunities for early career professionals to start with success,” George said.



Registration for the Sistas In Sales annual summit and #SISWeek events is open now.