She Deserves! Sister Nancy Enters ‘Billboard’ Year-End Chart In First For Legendary Dancehall Artist

Sister Nancy continues to impact the Dancehall scene four decades into her career.

The “Bam Bam” singer hit the Billboard Year-End Reggae Albums Artists chart for the first time. She placed in the top 10 with the reissue of her 1982 debut album, One Two. Sister Nancy was the only woman to make the list.

According to World Music Views, the re-release hit No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae album chart. Despite her legendary influence in Dancehall, she revived her fame with this limited-edition vinyl of the album.

With only 3,000 copies of the blue vinyl made, fans and music enthusiasts led to the collectible selling out. In addition to the original cover art, the vinyl included new liner notes by reggae scholar John Masouri. Alongside a special sticker sheet, its track listing also features “Bam Bam,” a timeless reggae anthem.

The 63-year-old celebrated the re-release of the album that cemented her status in Dancehall with a Record Store Day event in Queens in April. Fans flooded the store.

The Jamaica-born singer continues to pave the way for women artists in Dancehall. The former Ophlin Russell got her start in the clubs of Jamaica before moving to New Jersey in 1996. Remarkably, she worked as an accountant until 2016 while releasing music.

Her signature track has stood the test of time, remaining a popular sample for Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé. The single has surpassed 200 million Spotify streams, earning silver certification, and appeared in classic media from James Bond films to Netflix hits like Ozark.

Throughout her career, Sister Nancy has made strides in the male-dominated music genre, inspired by her brother and fellow DJ, Brigadier Jerry. She even hit the road with her sibling, becoming the first female Jamaican deejay to tour internationally.

Widely regarded as the first woman dancehall DJ, Sister Nancy has released several albums, including her latest, Armageddon, released this year. Her impact was highlighted in a 2025 documentary about her heavily-sampled track.

