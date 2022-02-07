Six-Year-Old Aims To Educate With Impersonations, History Lessons Of Famous Black Pioneers

From Tina Turner to Serena Williams, 6-year-old Rosie White has gone viral for her impersonation of Black pioneers. In adorable fashion, Rosie will be honoring famous black women and inventors in educational videos throughout Black History Month.

Rosie, and her mom, Kenya, create videos on Instagram throughout the year with the intention of education. This February, the mother and daughter duo are emphasizing the importance of sharing the achievements of Black pioneers throughout history.

Kenya learned about the agonies often associated in Black History lessons. She told Fox 2 Detroit she wanted her daughter to learn about the pioneers in a more empowering way.

“I didn’t want to teach her the trauma of black history that I was taught as a kid her age,” said Kenya. “I want her to learn about woman and inventors. Something that she can reflect on and say, ‘Hey, I can do that. I can be her. I can just be just like her.'”

In addition to impersonation videos, Rosie will be teaching brief history lessons. During week one of Black History Month, the first grader and her mom posted a video in which she was outfitted in red and black boxing gear to represent and honor the great Laila Ali, revered as the most successful female in the history of women’s boxing. In the video, she can be heard impersonating Ali while presenting a brief introductory biography.

“I am Laila Ali. A ex professional boxer. I competed from 1999-2007,” the caption began. “I’m sure you heard of my dad Mohamed (sic) Ali. He was a boxer too. I am one of the greatest female boxers of all time. Me and this other female boxer became the the first women to headline a boxing pay per view event. I retired with 24 wins, no losses and 21 knockouts!! I can cook, do nails and a TV personality…..Laila Ali!”🥊🥊

The attention to detail of Rosie’s makeup, wigs, and costumes even caught the attention of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg. Last Black History Month, Rosie impersonated the comedian and actress in short locs and glasses.

Goldberg responded to the young girl’s charming impersonation. “I thought it was fantastic. You look fantastic. You sound like me. You look like me. You got the lipstick. I think maybe you need to be doing a show, but maybe you have to finish going to school first.”

Every Monday and Thursday throughout February, look out for new videos on Rosie’s Instagram, @GoRosieGrow.