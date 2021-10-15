Skateboarding Roving Reporter Goes Viral For Showing Off Effortless Skills Live

This Detroit reporter is shocking the world with his impressive skateboard skills. During a live broadcast, the anchor casually skated up and down a hill dressed in a suit—all while delivering the news.

The skateboarding reporter, Victor Williams of Local 4 News, tweeted about the experience along with a video from the broadcast.

“Free skateboarding lessons are happening at a new skatepark in Detroit. Of course, I had to show the kids something on [Local 4 News]. In all seriousness – as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit,” he wrote about the clip.

The tweet gained popularity quickly. It has over 4.4 million views, 23,000 retweets, 5,600 quotes, and close to 170,000 likes.

Williiams’ fellow anchors back at the station were wowed by his unexpected on-air performance.

“Victor, you are so cool,” one of the two anchors said as the broadcast flipped back to the station.

“Victor, how many years have you been skating yourself.” the other reporter asked Williams.

“Long time, it’s been about since I was 8 years old,” he replied.

Williams gained quite a few fans on social media as well. Many tweeters commented on the news clip.

“This is amazing! The type of creativity we NEED in the industry,” a fellow news reporter, Nick Mantas, said. “So smooth, @NewsWithVictor, well done.”

“Victor. You’re cool and I love this. Imagine all the Black boys and girls to not only see you do this on tv, but in a suit as a news anchor. Gentle reminder that being Black is not a monolith,” another user tweeted.

“Where’s the edit with shades falling outta the sky onto his face? Well done, love the positivity for those kids,” a tweeter praised.