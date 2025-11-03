Skims Taps Ami Colé Founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye To Lead Beauty Division

Skims, the Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear company, has hired Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, the owner of the now-defunct makeup line Ami Colé, to help relaunch Kardashian’s beauty brand under the Skims name.

The shocking shutdown of Ami Colé, which launched in 2021, in September hurt melanated makeup lovers as the brand prioritized inclusivity in its shade ranges. The products stood out on Sephora shelves thanks to its deep pigments in the line’s products, from blushes to foundations and signature lip oils.

Ami Colé said goodbye due to unsustainable operating costs, leaving fans of N’Diaye-Mbaye’s purpose and talent wondering what she would do next. As the executive vice president of beauty & fragrance, she will lead product development and brand strategy as it launches.

“I have sat on salon floors, worked 8-hour shifts at beauty retailers, started a company, and am now taking an executive seat at a beauty brand promising to bring a fresh approach to beauty,” N’Diaye told The Cut.

Kardashian recently confirmed the launch of Skims Beauty, which will reintroduce the media personality to the beauty sphere. After shutting down SKKN and KKW Beauty, Kardashian plans to envelop beauty under her SKIMS umbrella. She spoke of the venture during her October appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

With N’Diaye-Mbaye at the forefront, Skims Beauty will introduce Kardashian’s signature neutral tones and aesthetic. Fans of Ami Colé also hope that her leadership will ensure inclusivity for deeper skin types.

N’Diaye-Mbaye hinted at her future on Emma Grede’s pocast, Aspire. Grede is also a co-founder of Skims. The beauty exec spoke of her “gift” of building community through business, a skill she apparently plans to apply in her new role with the billion-dollar brand.

“Product, community, storytelling, being able to emotionally connect with someone [while] not even knowing them…,” she explained, per Allure. ” I do think I have that gift. So let’s see what the universe does with that.”

