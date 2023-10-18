Black Entrepreneur Introduces First-Ever Skin-Tone Nail Polish For All Shades Of Melanin

Originally reported by Blacknews.com

Nationwide — Jeneba Barrie, the founder and CEO of Jeneba Barrie Nude Footwear, a Black woman-owned luxury nude shoe line, has now launched a nude nail polish brandJeneba originally launched in 2019 after running a successful Kickstarter campaign. The company is a diverse and inclusive luxury skin-tone (nude) shoe line dedicated to redefining the meaning of “nude” shoes from one or two shades of beige to colors that actually matches the wearers skin-tone.

The traditional definition of nude has been restrictive. By redefining the meaning of nude, the company is including segments of the population that have been overwhelmingly excluded—women of color.

After its initial classic nude pump collection, the brand has since launched its Ama Loafer Collection, the Black Collection, Serena Sandals Collection, and their latest Luxurious & Rich Nude (Gel) Polish in five shades: champagne, mink, diamond, caviar, and cacao.

Customers enjoy free shipping & exchanges, plus $25 towards their first purchase with email sign-up. Payment plans are available with Shop Pay at checkout. Gift cards are also available and customers who add their name to the waiting list can take advantage of a 10% discount.

Jeneba Barrie is the most diverse and inclusive luxury skin-tone shoe line dedicated to redefining and revolutionizing the meaning of nude shoes from beige to skin-tone colors that match the wearer’s shade. The company was founded in 2018 by its namesake, Jeneba Barrie, who is an attorney, wife, and mother of 3 boys. Currently, the brand offers 13 skin-tone shades ranging from the peachy tone of rosè all the way to the melanin-enriched shade of cacao truffle in 4 heel lengths (50mm, 95mm, 105mm, and 120mm).

The brand has been featured in Vogue, Forbes, Harper’s Bazaar, Buzzfeed, and other media outlets.

For more details, visit JenebaBarrie.com and join the waitlist under the “Shop Now Tab” for out-of-stock items

Be sure to connect with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

RELATED CONTENT: Nailed It! Meet The Black Woman Behind The Nail Polish Line For People Of Color