Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Skyh Black, Kelli Ferrell And Two Lewis Host Surprise Holiday Giveaway At Decatur Walmart The presence of these high-profile figures brought a palpable energy to the Decatur location.







In a surprise effort to brighten the holidays for local residents, actor Skyh Black, television personality Kelli Ferrell, and producer Two Lewis transformed a Decatur Walmart into a “festive giving hub” Tuesday evening.

The trio partnered with the community organization Food in the City for the activation, which took place on Dec. 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Walmart located on N. Decatur Street, a spokesperson shared with Black Enterprise. The group surprised more than a dozen families by filling shopping carts with high-demand gifts, including PlayStations, smartwatches, action figures, games, and various gadgets.

Photo Courtesy of Jakeem Smith

Beyond the pre-arranged toy display, the celebrities took to the aisles to personally hand out Walmart gift cards to unsuspecting shoppers. The generosity even spilled into the parking lot, where the group stopped passing cars to present drivers with gift cards to assist with their holiday expenses.

Impacting the Community

One of the night’s most poignant moments occurred when the group presented a local mother with a $500 cash gift. The participants noted that the event was designed to provide immediate relief and joy to families navigating the financial pressures of the season.

Photo Courtesy of Jakeem Smith

“Christmas is my favorite holiday, and it’s truly rewarding to give back — especially when you see the smiles and feel the hugs from the kids and their families,” said Black, known for his role in BET’s All The Queen’s Men.

For producer and manager Two Lewis, husband of actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis, the event was a personal homecoming.

“Through my charity initiatives, I’ve done several activations this holiday season. I love pouring into Atlanta — my hometown,” Lewis said.

A Mission of Support

The presence of these high-profile figures brought a palpable energy to the Decatur location. As families navigated the store, they were met not with typical holiday stress but with an overwhelming display of support coordinated by Jakeem Smith, founder of Food in the City, and Walmart Store Manager Henry Lacy.

The selection of items was curated to spark immediate joy, ranging from essential household gadgets to the latest gaming electronics.

By personally escorting shoppers and loading carts, the team ensured that every recipient felt the “spirit of pouring into” the community.

For many in Market 20, the gesture served as a vital bridge during a difficult economic season, proving that collective action can yield significant local impact.

Ferrell, featured on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, shared that her motivation stemmed from her own journey.

“As a single mom of four girls, I love being in a position to pour into other single mothers who are doing the best they can,” she added.

The holiday giveaway, held at Store 3118, concluded as the group remained on-site to pose for photos with fans and residents, reinforcing the message that the true spirit of the season lies in direct service to others.

RELATED CONTENT: South Florida Cities Declare Dec. 12 ‘Saint Sauveur 1972 Haitian Heritage Rum Day’