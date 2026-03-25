Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Claims Creditor Unlawfully Seized Home Before ‘Real Housewives’ Debut Cole claimed that the home seizure was done unlawfully given the stipulations behind her bankruptcy.







Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is dealing with another legal battle ahead of her Real Housewives of Atlanta debut.

The financially-struggling restaurateur, who will join the latest season of the reality TV franchise, has been in the spotlight over money woes. Just weeks after news broke that she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Cole claims a creditor seized one of her Metro Atlanta homes. The Neighborhood Talk reported the news.

TMZ reports that the Cole could not enter the property as the creditor changed the locks and placed a notice on a window after she filed for bankruptcy.

The tabloid reports that the home is not too shabby either. Located in Loganville, a suburb around 36 miles east of Atlanta, the 2,800 square foot house boasts six bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

Cole asserted in the filing that Guardian Asset Manager unlawfully seized the home after her bankruptcy filing. According to Cole’s legal team, no collectors can continue pursuing recollection while she is in bankruptcy.

“This was an investment property that was unlawfully seized from Ms. Cole. This unlawful seizure violated the automatic stay imposed in Ms. Cole’s bankruptcy case,” her lawyer, Jamie Christy, told TMZ.

While Cole still has her own residence, she uses the property as an additional source of income. Given this, she said the seizure caused ”extreme financial harm” as an upcoming tenant’s lease now lies in limbo.

The bankruptcy filing and home seizure have marked a significant turn for the once-booming entrepreneur. While Slutty Vegan became a franchise hit with several locations nationwide, Cole has faced her own financial woes, including losing ownership of the business.

Despite regaining ownership of the restaurant, Cole’s money troubles did not cease, leading her to file Chapter 11. TMZ reports that Cole remains unemployed and owes millions to debt collectors. As for how she has sustained herself, she claimed in the documents that she currently lives off her husband, fellow restaurateur and Big Dave’s Philly Cheesesteaks owner Derrick Hayes, who makes $15,000 a month.

Chapter 11 is a form of U.S. bankruptcy, often called “reorganization,” that allows businesses or individuals to restructure debts while continuing operations. It allows the debtor to propose a plan to pay creditors over time, reject unfavorable contracts, and stay in control of assets, typically avoiding total liquidation.

Fans may see Cole break down her business journey when The Real Housewives of Atlanta debuts on April 5.

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