Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole Cries Over Making Time100 Next List

Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole is getting emotional after Time magazine announced her inclusion in their annual TIME100 Next, a list of up-and-coming power players.

The vegan food entrepreneur took to Instagram to share about the heartfelt moment, revealing how she is the first person she has ever known to be bestowed the honor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Cole Hayes (@pinkycole)

“I ain’t never knew nobody on the TIME list, and now I’m on that B—-,” expressed Cole through her tears of joy in the video post.

In her caption, Cole shouted out the cities that helped her embark on her initiative, as well as aspiring business owners who are still striving to achieve their goals.

“I’m crying ugly tears all week,” shared the founder of the popular vegan burger chain. “This is a win for ATLANTA, BMORE, and every entrepreneur in America who wakes up everyday to realize their wildest dreams!”

Cole is being featured in the “Phenoms” category, which is for those who exhibit exemplary talent in their field. She was introduced by fellow restaurateur Danny Meyer, who called Cole “irrepressible.”

“Nothing will stop her from showing the world that vegan food can be fun,” exclaimed Meyer. “Pinky is leading a movement and feeding a yearning desire to belong to a tribe that insists that virtue—and good, naughty fun—make very good bedfellows.”

Cole is joined in this 2023 roundup by rapper Ice Spice, NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Afrobeats songstress Tems.

TIME100 Next differentiates from its traditional list of the most influential people by spotlighting those who are rising in their careers, and still have peaks to climb in their journeys. As Cole is still expanding her growing food empire with Slutty Vegan, the ceiling has yet to be reached, and she continues to evolve as a prominent voice in the vegan movement.

Through her monumental success in the restaurant industry, her dedication to making plant-based food appealing to the Black community, in addition to her multiple avenues to give back, makes her inclusion in this year’s list well-deserved.

RELATED CONTENT: Pinky Cole: The New American Dream