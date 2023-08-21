Slutty Vegan Products Now Available At Target Stores In Metro ATL

For those who don’t want to deal with the long lines at Slutty Vegan, Target stores in Metro Atlanta will now have signature products used in the popular plant-based burger chain’s meals for purchase.

The retail store will have vegan bacon called “Slutty Strips” and “Slut Dust” seasoning in its inventory. The new additions will allow fans of the fast-food spot to have a piece of Slutty Vegan at home.

Normally, those wanting to purchase the take-home items would have to voyage onto the restaurant’s website or visit directly in person. Now, through their new partnership with Target, they are available for purchase at 12 stores across the Atlanta area, as reported by Fox 5. Both products will be sold for $11.99.

To accompany the launch, those who want “Slutty Vegan @ Home” will also have dips to try out being exclusively sold at Target. The side dips have flavors that range from “Bangin’ Hot-Lanta Buffalo Chick’n” to “Bangin’ Spinach Artichoke.” In true fashion, both items are crafted with wholly plant-based ingredients.

Founder and owner of the growing vegan hotspot, Pinky Cole, announced the news via her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Cole Hayes (@pinkycole)

“They tried to make me a target, so we put ’em in Target,” shared the entrepreneur on her exciting new brand deal.

Stating that “breakfast will never be the same,” Cole is excited to introduce more plant-based options to the wider Atlanta Market. Cole’s lucrative franchise has also expanded to New York City, with locations in Brooklyn and Harlem.

In its flagship state of Georgia, Cole has opened seven restaurants to a growing audience and additional franchises in Birmingham, Alabama, and Dallas.

Beyond its food products, Slutty Vegan also sells merchandise for fans of its unorthodox fast food to show their support. However, both “slutty” enthusiasts and Target lovers alike can shop the latest launch now.

RELATED CONTENT: Slutty Vegan Opens Its 13th Location On Spelman’s College Campus