Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole Hayes To Join Revolt As Creative Visionary In Residence Pinky Cole Hayes will join Revolt as the brand's first-ever Creative Visionary in Residence.









Pinky Cole Hayes is taking her leadership expertise to Revolt. The Slutty Vegan founder will be the growing media platform’s first-ever Creative Visionary in Residence.

Revolt shared the news July 23, citing Cole Hayes’ experience in building her restaurant empire and expansive portfolio. Cole has launched various brands across nationwide, including her successful vegan eateries.

“We’re excited to welcome Pinky Cole Hayes as the inaugural REVOLT Creative Visionary In-Residence, where she will bring her proven expertise as both a world-class innovator and operator to imagine new ways the brand can empower creators while advancing the culture,” said Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels. “Pinky has always been committed to making a positive impact on Black communities and building successful brands in unconventional spaces, which perfectly aligns with our values and makes us look forward to the transformative work we’re doing together.”

Cole Hayes will launch initiatives and creative projects for Revolt. The newly-established residence program will feature the entrepreneur’s ideas to engage and uplift the community.

“I’m very excited to join REVOLT as the first Creative Visionary in Residence,” said Cole Hayes, who is 36. “As someone deeply committed to challenging norms and amplifying Black voices, this is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with like-minded creatives and bring dynamic projects to life. Together, we will continue pushing boundaries, inspiring change, and shaping the cultural landscape for generations to come.”

Cole Hayes’ arrival marks the start of REVOLT’s Creative Visionary in Residence program, which fosters collaboration and innovation within the creative community. Throughout the year, REVOLT will partner with 1-2 creators to brainstorm, ideate, and cultivate a slate of ideas that reflect the diverse voices and experiences of the culture, the company said in a press release.

Revolt’s new brand strategy comes after its founder, Sean “Diddy” Combs, stepped away due to numerous sexual assault allegations. While the media entity seeks to re-establish itself, the residence program will bring new creatives to the forefront.

