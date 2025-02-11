Small Businesses Can Use Checkout Technology To Help Tackle DEI Challenges

Written by Toju Ogbeide

As diversity, equity, and inclusion policies face far-reaching rollbacks across the U.S., many business owners are left wondering how the causes they care about can continue receiving support. Fortunately, technology is on your side. Compassion and impact can now be built right into your brand’s payment flow. Right now, there’s a tremendous opportunity for businesses to back organizations facing cutbacks or regulatory challenges — while also boosting their own performance.

Take a cue from major brands like Costco. According to Engage For Good, Costco was in the top five for charity checkout campaigns in 2022, raising more than $48.7 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Yet, the notion that only large companies can drive meaningful change is misleading. Small business owners can also make a significant impact. The company I founded, Goodszilla, is an impact-driven fintech that helps integrate charitable action directly into checkout processes — a sort of “compassion button” that anyone can add to their Shopify, Wix, or in-store point-of-sale system.

I was raised by a mother who was a nurse and a father who was a doctor. Watching them positively impact people’s lives inspired me to harness technology in solving world problems. My nonprofit work with the Rotary Club focused on grassroots fundraising, sparked the idea for Goodszilla. I saw how technology could simplify and enhance the process of giving back.

Since 2023, our plug-in has been connecting business owners with all North American charitable organizations. Whether a brand chooses to support Feeding America, like Chosen Foods — a wellness-focused consumer packaged goods company — or aligns with other causes, the technology offers endless customization. Nielsen research shows that 66% of consumers are more likely to remain loyal to a brand that actively demonstrates social responsibility, underscoring the importance of aligning with values that resonate with your customer base.

Our case studies reinforce the benefits of incorporating charitable giving at checkout. Brands using these initiatives have seen repeat purchases climb by as much as 30% to 35%, and others have experienced a 25% increase in repeat business along with higher overall basket sizes. Customers often respond positively when they know a portion of their spending is directed toward a worthy cause, sometimes even matched by the company.

The truth is that brands that are charitable tend to differentiate themselves and build lasting reputations. In a crowded market, a commitment to social impact can set you apart, foster loyalty, and ultimately drive growth. Whether you operate online or in-store, every brand now has the opportunity to integrate meaningful social change into every transaction.

Other businesses, such as Land Grove Coffee, Simpleaf Brands, and Bea’s Bayou Skincare, are already leveraging our plug-in. Simpleaf, a Black-owned business making baby products, has not only allocated 1% of purchases to charitable giving but has also run successful campaigns like “buy three, donate one.” Skin by Ariel, another Black-owned brand, has seen a remarkable uptick in sales thanks to similar initiatives.

The work to ensure this technology is seamless has been nonstop. By embedding our end-to-end customizable plug-in into the checkout flow, we’ve removed the complexities traditionally associated with compliance and point-of-sale giving. The result is a democratization of charitable giving, where businesses of all sizes can participate in a multi-billion-dollar industry while driving genuine impact.

The era of “if you’re not big, you can’t make an impact” is over. Every transaction becomes an opportunity for change — transforming commerce into a force for good. Let’s reimagine the checkout not just as the end of a sale but as a moment where compassion and growth come together for a better tomorrow.

