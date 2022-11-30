Small Businesses in Washington D.C. Can Get Up to $45,000 To Recover From COVID-19 Pandemic

The monetary support will come from a new $8 million round of the Bridge Fund grant program announced by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED).

Based on the news notice, the grants will offer “flexible financial relief to those that experienced revenue loss during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Businesses that have not obtained funding in prior rounds will be given priority. Grants can be used to cover rent, payroll, and operating expenses.

Eligible businesses include restaurants, retailers, or small entertainment businesses in the District of Columbia with an active DC Basic Business License. Other criteria call for businesses to have under $5 million in gross receipts each in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Companies must show revenue declines, significant costs, and financial losses due to COVID-19 from April 2020 through December 2021.

Since March 2020, the District says it has made over $350 million handy to support relief to local businesses through funding like previous Bridge Fund rounds. The new program will be managed by the DMPED and run by City First Enterprises (CFE).