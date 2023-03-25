SMH: Kel Mitchell’s Divorce Is Being Consumed For Peoples’ Entertainment

All of this may seem childish, but Kel Mitchell’s divorce has been making the news rounds, and his current wife, Asia Mitchell, is being dragged into the fray concerning Kel’s divorce from his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Mitchell and Tyisha married in 1999 and divorced in 2005. Kel and Tyisha are the parents of Lyric and Allure.

Atlanta Black Star reports that Hampton has accused Mitchell of owing more than $1 million in child support. Hampton, and their daughter, took their business to Instagram to air their grievances. Of course, Mitchell also took to social media to respond, according to Atlanta Black Star.

“Tyisha will not withdraw the lien or have it expunged. She will do whatever she can to get a hold of my assets, despite having no grounds to do so,” Mitchell wrote, according to RadarOnline.

Atlanta Black Star reported that Asia told the court that Kel had done all he could to work with Hampton.

It’s also been reported: “All [Tyisha] has done is drag [Asia] and her family through the mud. This Court has ruled that [Kel] owes [Tyisha] nothing in child support, spousal support, including equalization payment.”

According to Atlanta Black Star, Mitchell, and Asia share two children, a daughter, Wisdom, who is 5, and a son, Honor, who is 2.

Mitchell starred on Nickelodeon’s All That from 1994–1999. He also starred alongside Kenan Thompson in Kenan & Kel. Mitchell and Thompson starred in the movie Good Burger and appeared in Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Sister, Sister. The highly talented actor Mitchell also did the voiceover in the film Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Hopefully, everyone involved will mature, keep their business off social media, and handle this like adults.